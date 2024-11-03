News & Insights

Elife Holdings Faces Board Overhaul by Shareholders

November 03, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited is facing a significant shake-up as minority shareholders have called for an extraordinary general meeting to overhaul the board of directors. The requisition proposes the removal of current directors and the appointment of new executives, including Ms. Tan Xin and Mr. Zhang Zhilin. The board is currently seeking professional advice on the procedural aspects of this request.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

