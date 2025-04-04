Is Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Elicio Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1003 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Elicio Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELTX's full-year earnings has moved 23% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ELTX has returned about 7.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.9%. As we can see, Elicio Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (IVA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.1%.

Over the past three months, Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Elicio Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 509 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.3% so far this year, so ELTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Elicio Therapeutics and Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (IVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.