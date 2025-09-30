Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX) Price Target Increased by 24.00% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for Elicio Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ELTX) has been revised to $15.81 / share. This is an increase of 24.00% from the prior estimate of $12.75 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.85% from the latest reported closing price of $10.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elicio Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELTX is 0.10%, an increase of 23.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.41% to 1,486K shares. The put/call ratio of ELTX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 257K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 20.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 56.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 158.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 121K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 35.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 74.27% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 51K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 14.17% over the last quarter.

