Elicio Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Virtual KOL Event on Immunotherapy for mKRAS-Driven Pancreatic Cancer

Elicio Therapeutics announces a virtual KOL event on mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer and its investigational vaccine candidate ELI-002.

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. announced a virtual event on June 25, 2025, aimed at discussing the treatment landscape for mutant-KRAS driven pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a challenging cancer type. Experts Darrell Irvine, Ph.D., and Eileen O’Reilly, M.D., will share insights on the significant unmet medical needs and the company’s proprietary lymph node-targeting AMP platform, which supports their novel immunotherapies, including the lead candidate ELI-002. Currently in a Phase 2 trial, ELI-002 is designed to evoke durable immune responses against mKRAS mutations, which impact a significant portion of solid tumors. The event will also feature a live Q&A session. Elicio aims to leverage this technology not only for PDAC but also for other cancers linked to mKRAS mutations.

Elicio is hosting a virtual KOL event to discuss the unmet need in treating mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer, highlighting their commitment to addressing significant healthcare challenges.

The event will feature renowned experts, increasing credibility and visibility for Elicio’s research and development efforts in the oncology field.

Elicio’s lead candidate, ELI-002, focuses on mKRAS-driven solid tumors, which address a large patient population with limited current treatment options, showcasing its potential market impact.

The anticipated interim analysis of the Phase 2 trial in Q3 2025 could provide crucial data to advance ELI-002’s development and clinical significance.

Potential reliance on forward-looking statements increases uncertainty regarding Elicio's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its product candidates, which may deter investor confidence.



The need for additional funding to advance development raises concerns about Elicio's financial stability and ongoing operations.



Upcoming interim analysis results for ELI-002 may influence stock performance negatively if they do not meet market expectations, particularly given the high stakes associated with mKRAS-driven cancers.

What is the date of Elicio's upcoming KOL event?

Elicio's KOL event will be held virtually on June 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET.

Who are the featured experts at the KOL event?

The event will feature Dr. Darrell Irvine and Dr. Eileen O’Reilly, leading experts in cancer immunotherapy.

What is ELI-002?

ELI-002 is Elicio's lead product candidate, an AMP-powered therapeutic vaccine for mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer.

What is the focus of Elicio's AMP platform?

Elicio’s AMP platform targets lymph nodes to improve immune responses against cancer through site-specific delivery of immunotherapies.

What are the clinical trial details for ELI-002?

ELI-002 is currently in a randomized Phase 2 trial, with an interim analysis expected in Q3 2025.

Full Release



BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (“KOL”) event on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET to discuss the significant unmet need and current treatment landscape for mutant-KRAS (“mKRAS”) driven pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”), one of the most lethal and underserved solid tumors. To register,



click here



.





The event will feature insights from leading experts:









Darrell Irvine, Ph.D. -



Department of Immunology & Microbiology, The Scripps Research Institute, Howard Hughes Medical Institute



Department of Immunology & Microbiology, The Scripps Research Institute, Howard Hughes Medical Institute





Eileen O’Reilly, M.D. -



FASCO Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center















The event will provide an overview of Elicio's proprietary lymph node-targeting amphiphile (“AMP”) platform, which underpins a pipeline of novel immunotherapies designed to generate potent and durable immune responses. The discussion will also focus on Elicio’s lead product candidate, ELI-002, an AMP-powered therapeutic vaccine designed to overcome immune evasion. ELI-002 is currently being evaluated in a randomized Phase 2 trial for the adjuvant treatment of mKRAS-driven PDAC, and an event-driven disease-free survival interim analysis of the study is anticipated in Q3 2025.





A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.







About Darrell Irvine, Ph.D.







Darrell Irvine, Ph.D., is a Professor at the Scripps Research Institute, where he recently relocated after 20 years as a faculty member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He is the co-founder of Elicio and serves on the steering committee of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. His research is focused on the application of engineering tools to problems in cellular immunology and the development of new materials for vaccine and drug delivery. The major focus of his laboratory is directed toward vaccine development for HIV and cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Irvine’s work has been recognized by numerous awards, including election as a Member of the National Academy of Medicine, Fellow of the Biomedical Engineering Society, Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and appointment as an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He is the author of over 200 publications, reviews, and book chapters, and an inventor on numerous patents.







About Eileen M. O’Reilly, M.D., FASCO







Eileen M. O’Reilly, M.D., FASCO, holds the Winthrop Rockefeller Endowed Chair in Medical Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK). She serves as the Section Head for Hepatopancreaticobiliary/ Neuroendocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Oncology Service, Co-Director Medical at the David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer, and is an Attending Physician and Member at MSK and Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. O’Reilly received her medical degree from Trinity College in Ireland. She completed her postgraduate training in Ireland and subsequent Hematology/Oncology Fellowship training at MSK. Dr. O’Reilly is a clinical scientist whose research focuses on the integration of molecular and genetic-based therapies for pancreatic cancer, along with the development of adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatments and identification of biomarkers for therapy selection. Dr. O’Reilly teaches and mentors junior faculty, oncology fellows, residents, and medical/other students and has numerous teaching and other awards. Dr. O’Reilly is the Principal Investigator of multiple phase I, II, III trials in pancreatic cancer. She has a H-index >100 and >40,000 citations. She serves as an Associate Editor for the Journal of Clinical Oncology and Senior Editor for several AACR journals and has served on multiple grant review panels including, for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), NIH, DOD, and various international entities. She is PI of the MSK P50 Pancreas Specialized Program in Oncology Research Excellence (SPORE), an NCI-funded team science grant. Dr. O’Reilly is the recipient of numerous awards, including Castle Connolly Top Doctor for two decades, Burkitt Medal (TCD) in 2022, Giants of Cancer Care GI Oncology, 2023, Whitman award in 2025. Dr. O’Reilly’s other responsibilities include Chair of the Human Research Protection Program and Institutional Review & Privacy Board (IRB). Nationally, Dr. O’Reilly is Co-Chair of the NCI Alliance Co-Operative Group Gastrointestinal Cancers Committee and serves on the NCI Gastrointestinal Cancers Steering Committee (GISC) and in leadership roles in several advocacy organizations, including the National Pancreas Foundation, Hirshberg Foundation, PanKind and Pancreas Cancer Action Network.







About Elicio Therapeutics







Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of high-prevalence cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical successes in the personalized cancer vaccine space to develop effective, off-the-shelf vaccines. Elicio’s AMP technology aims to enhance the education, activation and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional vaccination strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s ELI-002 lead program is an off-the-shelf vaccine candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors. Off-the-shelf vaccine approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid commercial scale manufacturing, and rapid availability of drug to patients especially in neo-adjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized vaccines approaches. ELI-002 is being studied in an ongoing, randomized clinical trial in patients with mKRAS-positive pancreatic cancer who completed standard therapy but remain at high risk of relapse. ELI-002 also has been studied in patients with mKRAS-positive colorectal cancer (“CRC”) in Phase 1 studies. The updated AMPLIFY-201 Phase 1 data for PDAC and CRC was presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024 and included a 16.3-month median recurrence-free survival and 28.9-month median overall survival for the full study population. In the future, Elicio plans to expand ELI-002 to other indications including mKRAS positive lung cancer and other mKRAS positive cancers. Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, that target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively. For more information, please visit



www.elicio.com



.







About ELI-002







Elicio’s lead product candidate, ELI-002, is a structurally novel investigational AMP cancer vaccine that targets cancers that are driven by mutations in the KRAS-gene—a prevalent driver of many human cancers. ELI-002 is comprised of two powerful components that are built with Elicio’s AMP technology consisting of AMP-modified mutant KRAS peptide antigens and ELI-004, an AMP-modified CpG oligodeoxynucleotide adjuvant that is available as an off-the-shelf subcutaneous administration.





ELI-002 2P (2-peptide formulation) has been studied in the Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy (NCT04853017). ELI-002 7P (7-peptide formulation) is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 (AMPLIFY-7P) trial in patients with mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer (NCT05726864). The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations present in 25% of all solid tumors, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002.







About the Amphiphile Platform







Elicio’s proprietary AMP platform delivers investigational immunotherapeutics directly to the “brain center” of the immune system – the lymph nodes. Elicio believes this site-specific delivery of disease-specific antigens, adjuvants and other immunomodulators may efficiently educate, activate and amplify critical immune cells, potentially resulting in induction and persistence of potent adaptive immunity required to treat many diseases. In preclinical models, Elicio observed lymph node-specific engagement driving therapeutic immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability. Elicio believes its AMP lymph node-targeted approach will produce superior clinical benefits compared to immunotherapies that do not engage the lymph nodes based on preclinical studies.





Elicio’s AMP platform, originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has broad potential in the cancer space to advance a number of development initiatives through internal activities, in-licensing arrangements or development collaborations and partnerships.





The AMP platform has been shown to deliver immunotherapeutics directly to the lymph nodes by latching on to the protein albumin, found in the local injection site, as it travels to lymphatic tissue.







