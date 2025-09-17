Markets
ELTX

Elicio Reports Strong T Cell Responses In Phase 2 Trial Of Cancer Vaccine

September 17, 2025 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX), Wednesday announced new data from its Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P trial, showing that 99 percent of evaluable patients treated with its investigational cancer vaccine, ELI-002 7P, generated strong mKRAS-specific T cell responses. On average, immune responses increased 145-fold from baseline, consistent with results seen in earlier Phase 1 studies.

The company expects final disease-free survival data from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2025.

An independent monitoring committee recently recommended the trial continue without changes, which Elicio views as an encouraging sign of potential efficacy.

ELI-002 is designed to target KRAS mutations present in roughly a quarter of all solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer.

ELTX is currently trading at $12.03, up $0.68 or 5.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.