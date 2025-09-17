Elicio Reports Strong T Cell Responses In Phase 2 Trial Of Cancer Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX), Wednesday announced new data from its Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P trial, showing that 99 percent of evaluable patients treated with its investigational cancer vaccine, ELI-002 7P, generated strong mKRAS-specific T cell responses. On average, immune responses increased 145-fold from baseline, consistent with results seen in earlier Phase 1 studies.

The company expects final disease-free survival data from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2025.

An independent monitoring committee recently recommended the trial continue without changes, which Elicio views as an encouraging sign of potential efficacy.

ELI-002 is designed to target KRAS mutations present in roughly a quarter of all solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer.

ELTX is currently trading at $12.03, up $0.68 or 5.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.