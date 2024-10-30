News & Insights

Stocks

Elica S.p.A. Reports Resilient Q3 Amid Market Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elica S.p.A. (IT:ELC) has released an update.

Elica S.p.A. reports third-quarter revenues of 104.2 million euros, despite a challenging market environment, driven by growth in its motor division and strategic expansion in North America. The company also highlighted a positive financial impact from selling part of its stake in Elica PB India to Whirlpool, maintaining a solid financial position. Elica’s leadership is focused on long-term transformation in the cooking segment and expanding direct distribution channels.

For further insights into IT:ELC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.