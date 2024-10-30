Elica S.p.A. Reports Resilient Q3 Amid Market Challenges

Elica S.p.A. (IT:ELC) has released an update.

Elica S.p.A. reports third-quarter revenues of 104.2 million euros, despite a challenging market environment, driven by growth in its motor division and strategic expansion in North America. The company also highlighted a positive financial impact from selling part of its stake in Elica PB India to Whirlpool, maintaining a solid financial position. Elica’s leadership is focused on long-term transformation in the cooking segment and expanding direct distribution channels.

