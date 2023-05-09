News & Insights

Elia's 50Hertz, Elering sign agreement to build sea cable for power transport

Credit: REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

May 09, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - German power network operator 50Hertz on Tuesday said it had signed a letter of intent with Estonian peer Elering ELRNG.UL to build a cable in the Baltic Sea aimed at strengthening mutual power supplies.

If built, the so-called Baltic WindConnerctor would be 750 kilometres long and draw on future offshore wind farms off the Estonian coast, with the aim of supplying both countries with green energy.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

