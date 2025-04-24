Eli Lilly's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 72 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,035,193, and 58 are calls, amounting to $13,672,379.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $1380.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $1380.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $134.3 $131.3 $134.3 $1000.00 $671.5K 62 50 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $155.0 $151.0 $151.0 $900.00 $226.5K 140 15 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.9 $38.7 $42.0 $600.00 $210.0K 843 50 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $45.9 $44.85 $46.1 $830.00 $138.2K 112 32 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $10.55 $10.15 $10.55 $850.00 $104.4K 1.4K 2.1K

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eli Lilly, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Eli Lilly

With a volume of 1,282,995, the price of LLY is up 3.08% at $854.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $978.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1124. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $928. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $888. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $975.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

