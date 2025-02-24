Eli Lilly's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $328,270 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $923,536.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $760.0 to $1000.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 415.89 with a total volume of 71.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $760.0 to $1000.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $99.65 $96.4 $99.55 $860.00 $696.8K 850 74 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $99.65 $96.9 $99.12 $860.00 $258.9K 850 38 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $6.35 $5.65 $6.0 $865.00 $240.0K 438 0 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $99.2 $96.6 $99.2 $860.00 $138.8K 850 38 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $98.7 $96.5 $98.7 $860.00 $128.3K 850 0

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly Currently trading with a volume of 16,241, the LLY's price is up by 0.27%, now at $876.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days. Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1066.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1038. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $970.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

