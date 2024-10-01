Eli Lilly's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $190,255, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,136,270.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $800.0 to $1060.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $800.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $70.35 $68.8 $68.8 $880.00 $275.2K 242 5 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $67.6 $65.4 $67.6 $900.00 $67.6K 1.9K 1 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $68.15 $66.5 $66.5 $900.00 $66.5K 1.9K 12 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $4.25 $3.1 $3.1 $860.00 $62.0K 975 334 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $46.7 $45.25 $45.92 $880.00 $55.1K 25 13

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 609,446, the LLY's price is up by 0.24%, now at $888.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days. What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $982.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

