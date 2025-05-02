Eli Lilly's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $567,219, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,284,934.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $600.0 to $1380.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 566.85, with a total volume reaching 2,133.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $600.0 to $1380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $62.35 $62.25 $62.25 $710.00 $242.6K 6 39 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $26.95 $21.9 $23.97 $800.00 $179.7K 558 92 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.65 $8.4 $8.65 $860.00 $173.0K 566 232 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $8.7 $8.7 $920.00 $130.5K 1.8K 155 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $8.5 $8.5 $8.5 $800.00 $127.5K 763 185

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

With a volume of 1,063,466, the price of LLY is up 4.39% at $829.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $923.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1124. * In a positive move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $888. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $975. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $928. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Reduce with a new price target of $700.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HSBC Downgrades Buy Reduce Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LLY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.