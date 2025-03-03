Eli Lilly's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $425,075 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,632,262.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $1050.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 500.96, with a total volume reaching 3,543.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $380.0 to $1050.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $129.9 $127.7 $129.8 $860.00 $1.7M 1.2K 134 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $155.75 $146.55 $155.75 $1000.00 $155.7K 118 1 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $190.2 $189.0 $189.0 $740.00 $75.6K 158 4 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.75 $8.3 $8.3 $880.00 $67.2K 1.2K 114 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $544.65 $537.85 $541.78 $380.00 $54.1K 10 2

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 735,787, the price of LLY is up by 0.32%, reaching $923.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1038.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

