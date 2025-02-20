Eli Lilly's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 46 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $378,149, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $5,040,761.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $750.0 and $1080.0 for Eli Lilly, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $750.0 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $70.15 $67.5 $69.0 $1000.00 $2.7M 300 1 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $70.0 $65.9 $69.0 $1000.00 $690.0K 300 401 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $135.8 $134.3 $135.8 $840.00 $162.9K 142 0 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $12.0 $11.75 $12.0 $870.00 $97.2K 98 183 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $37.7 $36.85 $37.7 $880.00 $79.1K 208 28

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eli Lilly, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly With a volume of 1,600,917, the price of LLY is up 0.69% at $873.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1066.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $970. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1038. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

