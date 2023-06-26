Eli Lilly's Obesity Drug Retatrutide Leads To 24.2% Weight Loss In Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said results from phase 2 clinical trial showed that people treated with the highest dose of retatrutide achieved a mean weight reduction of 24.2% at the end of the 48-week. This translates to an average absolute weight reduction of about 58 pounds over 11 months of the study.

It appears that full weight reduction efficacy was not yet attained. Longer duration phase 3 trials will enable comprehensive evaluation of efficacy and tolerability of this potential pharmacotherapeutic for the treatment of obesity, the company said. Retatrutide is Lilly's investigational molecule being studied for the treatment of obesity. At 24 weeks, retatrutide (1 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg or 12 mg) met the primary endpoint for the efficacy estimand in participants living with obesity or overweighti without diabetes, demonstrating a mean weight reduction up to 17.5% (41.2 lb. or 18.7 kg).

In a secondary endpoint, retatrutide demonstrated a mean weight reduction up to 24.2% (57.8 lb. or 26.2 kg) at the end of the 48-week treatment duration.

The results were presented in a symposium at the American Diabetes Association's 83rd Scientific Sessions and were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

