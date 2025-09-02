Eli Lilly's New Drugs Beyond Mounjaro and Zepbound Boost Sales

Eli Lilly and Company LLY has gained tremendous market value in the past 2-3 years due to the success of its popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro for type II diabetes and Zepbound for obesity.

However, Lilly has gained approvals for other new drugs within the same time frame. These include Omvoh for treating ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, BTK inhibitor Jaypirca for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), Ebglyss for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, and Kisunla (donanemab) for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. These newly approved drugs are also contributing to Lilly’s revenue growth.

While Omvoh contributed $111.9 million to total revenues in the first half of 2025, Ebglyss, Kisunla and Jaypirca contributed $147.1 million, $70.1 million and $215.3 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, these drugs are also being evaluated for additional indications/label expansions. Ebglyss is being studied in phase III for perennial allergens and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) is being studied in earlier lines of therapy to enable broader use for the approved indications of CLL and MCL.

Approvals of these new drugs in additional geographies and in earlier lines of therapy or for new indications can drive their sales higher. In addition to Mounjaro and Zepbound, Lilly expects its new drugs, Omvoh, Ebglyss, Kisunla and Jaypirca, to continue to drive its top line in the second half of 2025.

A new drug that is expected to be approved soon is imlunestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which has been developed to treat ER+HER2-metastic breast cancer. Regulatory applications seeking approval of imlunestrant are under review in the United States and EU.

Competition for LLY’s Omvoh, Jaypirca & Others

Omvoh, an IL-23 inhibitor, faces steep competition from AbbVie’s ABBV Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq as well as J&J’s JNJ Stelara. While AbbVie’s Humira and J&J’s Stelara have lost exclusivity in the United States, Skyrizi, also an IL-23 inhibitor, and Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor, are doing extremely well and driving AbbVie’s top-line growth.

Kisunla’s single biggest competitor is Eisai/Biogen’s BIIB Leqembi, both being amyloid-targeting treatments. Leqembi has been launched in Japan, China, and some other countries and was approved in the European Union in April. A less frequent maintenance intravenous dosing version of Eisai/Biogen’s Leqembi was approved by the FDA in January 2025, while a subcutaneous autoinjector was approved last month.

Jaypirca faces competition from older BTK inhibitors like AbbVie/J&J’s Imbruvica and AstraZeneca’s Calquence. A key competing drug to Ebglyss is the popular biologic for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema), Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent.

LLY’s Stock Price, Valuation and Estimates

Lilly’s stock has declined 4.6% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 1.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Lilly’s stock is expensive. Going by the price/earnings ratio, LLY’s shares currently trade at 25.87 forward earnings, much higher than 14.78 for the industry. However, LLY’s stock is trading below its 5-year mean of 34.54.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has risen from $22.04 per share to $22.97 per share over the past 30 days, while that for 2026 has risen from $30.88 to $30.95 per share over the same timeframe.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LLY’s Zacks Rank

Lilly has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.