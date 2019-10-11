Eli Lilly's migraine treatment wins U.S. FDA approval

US Markets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly and Co's migraine drug, Reyvow.

The drug has been approved to treat acute migraine with or without aura, a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance, in adults.

Lilly acquired Reyvow, formerly called lasmiditan, in a deal worth about $960 million when it bought CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc in early 2017. Lasmiditan was first developed at Lilly, but later licensed out to CoLucid in 2005.

Lilly said the price of Reyvow will be determined closer to the time of commercial availability.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, roughly 39 million Americans suffer from migraine headaches.

The FDA advises patients not to drive or operate machinery for at least eight hours after taking Reyvow, as the drug causes dizziness and sedation.

