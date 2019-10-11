Eli Lilly's migraine treatment wins U.S. FDA approval

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N migraine drug, Reyvow.

The drug, formerly called lasmiditan, has been approved to treat acute migraine with or without aura, a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance, in adults.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.