Eli Lilly's migraine treatment wins U.S. FDA approval

Shivani Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N migraine drug, Reyvow.

The drug, formerly called lasmiditan, has been approved to treat acute migraine with or without aura, a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance, in adults.

