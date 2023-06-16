News & Insights

Eli Lilly's migraine drug fails to meet main goal in post-approval study

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 16, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

June 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N said on Friday its drug Emgality did not meet the primary goal of superiority to Pfizer Inc's PFE.N Nurtec ODT in prevention of episodic migraine in a post-approval study.

This was the first-of-its-kind study comparing the two drugs.

The 580-patient, three-month study, however, showed "clinically meaningful" efficacy and safety for Emgality, similar to previous 6-month studies of the drug, Lilly said.

Lilly's Emgality was approved in 2018 for preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

