Oct 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Wednesday that the head of its diabetes and obesity division, Mike Mason, will retire by the end of the year after more than three decades with the drugmaker.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

