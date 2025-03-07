News & Insights

Eli Lilly's Ebglyss Monotherapy Injection Shows Sustained Skin Clearance In Atopic Dermatitis

March 07, 2025 — 10:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that its Ebglyss monotherapy monthly injection demonstrated sustained and deep responses in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis over three years.

Findings from the ADjoin long-term extension study will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting from March 7-11 in Orlando.

Among patients receiving a once-monthly maintenance dose, 50 percent achieved complete skin clearance, while 87 percent maintained almost-clear skin at three years. Most patients did not require additional topical treatments. Ebglyss, an interleukin-13 inhibitor, continues to show a consistent safety profile with no new safety concerns, the company said.

