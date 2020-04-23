Eli Lilly's Earnings Raise Hopes for Pharmaceutical Stocks

The drug company reported a higher profit than expected and increased the upper end of the range of earnings-per-share figures it says investors should expect for the full year.

Eli Lilly reported strong quarterly earnings, beating analysts’ expectations and raising hopes that the Covid-19 recession could pass by the pharmaceutical sector.

Lilly (ticker: LLY) reported earnings per share for the first quarter of the year of $1.75, beating the S&P Capital I.Q. Consensus estimate of $1.48. The company reported revenues of $5.9 billion for the quarter, 15% higher than in the first quarter last year.

Lilly widened its earnings guidance for 2020, a nod to the uncertainty of the moment. The company said it expected earnings per share of between $6.70 and $6.90 on a non-GAAP basis in 2020. It had previously said it expected earnings of between $6.70 and $6.80 on a non-GAAP basis.

Shares were up 0.6% in premarket trading Thursday, while S&P 500 futures were flat.

In a research note, Jefferies trading desk health care analyst Jared Holz wrote that Lilly’s results could help reassure investors in the pharmaceutical industry generally. “LLY’s confidence in its business, despite covid-19 (and management does mention the fact that the overall environment is more tenuous given economic uncertainties) we believe will give investors confidence in the space especially as other sub-sectors see meaningful disruption,” Holz wrote.

The company said that Covid-19 drove patient and supply-chain purchasing higher in the first quarter, and attributed $250 million of the revenue increase to Covid-19-related buying. In the U.S., the company says it sold between $70 million and $80 million more of its insulin products due to the pandemic.

But the company said that those buying trends will likely be reversed over the course of the rest of the year.

“Our revenue and operating margin outlook for 2020 is unchanged, but the economic and health care consequences of this pandemic are uncertain and could negatively affect our financial results later in 2020 and beyond, due to reduced non-COVID health care activities and global economic challenges,” the company’s CFO, Josh Smiley, said in a statement.

In a note out early Thursday, Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan wrote that the company’s quarterly performance was better than expected. “We believe expectations for a strong quarter were high for Lilly given its product mix is likely more resilient to COVID-19 pressures, but today’s results should still be well received, in our view,” he wrote.

Divan wrote that on the earnings call, scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time, investors were likely to listen for further details on how Covid-19 affected the first quarter, and how the company thinks the recovery will go.

Lilly announced last week that it will test its rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib in patients suffering from Covid-19 as part of a large study run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Shares of Lilly are up 19.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Health Care Sector index is down 3.5% over the same period.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

