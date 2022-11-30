Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab not currently authorized in U.S., says FDA

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the country as it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.

