Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab not currently authorized in U.S., says FDA

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

November 30, 2022 — 02:56 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the country as it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.

