Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Treatment Candidate Will Be the First Tested in NIH's Phase 3 Study

The search for effective coronavirus treatments is taking a big step forward with some help from the National Institutes of Health: The NIH has launched a phase 3 clinical trial that could reveal which experimental antibody treatments for COVID-19 are the most effective.

A number of treatment candidates will be administered to hospitalized COVID-19 patients at participating institutions across the U.S. But the first that will be tested in the study is LY-CoV555 from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). It's derived from an antibody originally identified in a patient who recovered from a serious case of COVID-19.

Image source: Getty Images.

In addition to a placebo, the ACTIV-3 trial will compare how LY-CoV555 stacks up against several injectable treatments from other pharmaceutical companies. The agency hasn't mentioned the next candidate on the list for the study, but we can reasonably expect Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) to field its dual antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2.

Regeneron has already begun a phase 3 trial with REGN-COV2 in partnership with the NIH to see if it can protect people who have had close exposure to COVID-19 patients. Regeneron's candidate is also in the final stages of an adaptive trial among hospitalized patients that is designed to support its eventual FDA approval.

This isn't the first phase 3 trial of LY-CoV555 that Lilly has started in partnership with the NIH. On Monday, the company began a study, called Blaze-2 that will enroll up to 2,400 nursing home residents and employees who care for them. The NIH will also start a phase 2 trial of LY-CoV555 in which it will be administered to around 220 patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19; that study could be upgraded to a 2,000-patient phase 3 trial if the phase 2 portion is successful.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.