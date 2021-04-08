US Markets
Eli Lilly's arthritis drug fails to meet main goal of late-stage COVID-19 study

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 8 (Reuters) - Rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib developed by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N and Incyte Corp INCY.O did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the drugmakers said on Thursday.

Baricitinib has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with remdesivir for COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

