Eli Lilly's arthritis drug fails to meet main goal of late-stage COVID-19 study

April 8 (Reuters) - Rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib developed by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N and Incyte Corp INCY.O did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the drugmakers said on Thursday.

Baricitinib has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with remdesivir for COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

