Eli Lilly's $7.8 Bln Acquisition Deal Of Centessa Pharma Receives High Court Approval

(RTTNews) - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that the High Court of Justice of England and Wales has sanctioned Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) earlier proposed acquisition of Centessa for a transaction value of approximately $7.8 billion.

Centessa had previously entered into a definitive agreement with Eli Lilly on March 31, 2026, under which Lilly will acquire Centessa as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Under the terms of the agreement, Centessa shareholders will receive $38.00 in cash per share, and the holder is eligible to one non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) up to an aggregate of $9.00 per share, subject to the achievement of three milestones for a total transaction value of $7.8 billion.

The transaction is being implemented according to the court-sanctioned scheme under English law. Completion of transaction and scheme implementation will occur upon the court order being delivered to the Registrar of companies, which is expected on June 24, 2026.

Centessa American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are expected to trade for the final time on Nasdaq on June 23, 2026. Trading of ADSs is expected to be suspended on Nasdaq before the opening of the market on June 24, 2026.

CNTA closed Monday's trade at $40.18, up 0.40%. In the after hours, shares are trading at $40.34, up 0.40%.

LLY closed Monday's trade at $1,102.08, up 0.32%. In the overnight market, LLY is trading at $1,103.38, up 0.12%.

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