Eli Lilly: Jardiance Improves Overall Blood Sugar Control In Children With Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the DINAMO phase III clinical trial met its primary endpoint by showing a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c, a marker of average blood sugar, with Jardiance compared with placebo for children and adolescents aged 10-17 years living with type 2 diabetes. The overall safety data was generally consistent with previous findings in adults with type 2 diabetes. A secondary endpoint from the trial showed that at week 26, Jardiance reduced fasting plasma glucose.

The company said the findings have been submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.