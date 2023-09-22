News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly: FDA Approves Jardiance In Treatment Of Chronic Kidney Disease

September 22, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the FDA has approved Jardiance 10 mg tablets to reduce the risk of sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death and hospitalization in adults with chronic kidney disease at risk of progression. The company noted that this milestone marks the fourth FDA approval for Jardiance stemming from the EMPOWER program.

"Following previous indications for Jardiance in heart failure and type 2 diabetes, this FDA approval now provides physicians, including nephrologists, with an important treatment option for adults living with CKD at risk for progression," said Leonard Glass, senior vice president, Diabetes Global Medical Affairs, Lilly.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.