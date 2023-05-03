News & Insights

Eli Lilly: Donanemab Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Study Of Early Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported positive results of the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 study showing that donanemab significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. Donanemab met the primary endpoint of change from baseline until 18 months on the integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale. All secondary endpoints of cognitive and functional decline were also met.

"These Phase 3 data confirm the benefit observed in our TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study and show that donanemab, if approved, may represent a significant step forward for people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, and allow them to continue to participate in activities that are meaningful to them," said Anne White, executive vice president of Eli Lilly and Company and president of Lilly Neuroscience.

Based on the results, Lilly will proceed with global regulatory submissions as quickly as possible and anticipates making a submission to the FDA yet this quarter.

Shares of Eli Lilly are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

