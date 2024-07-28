Eli Lilly Wins a New Street-High Price Target

While AI has been the main topic of conversation during the current bull market, the second most discussed item probably revolves around the opportunity seen in weight loss drugs.

These have caught the imagination of investors, and as a company operating at the forefront of the industry, investors have been scooping up Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares by the bucketload. To wit, despite a recent pullback, the stock is up by 78% over the past year.

That is hardly a surprise to Wolfe Research analyst Tim Anderson, who is keen to sing the pharma giant’s praises.

“We continue to like it because of its outsized growth – it feels like a ‘must own’ stock,” Anderson said. “A monster performer since our Dec-2020 upgrade, with big growth ahead of it because it has not just one, but two major drivers, in two large primary care areas (diabetes/obesity & Alzheimer’s disease).”

After a strong launch for Mounjaro/tirzepatide in diabetes and following the December 2023 rollout in obesity under the Zepbound brand, Anderson anticipates these drugs will “highly likely remain THE key drivers to the story for a long time.”

Additionally, given the recent FDA approval of donanemab for Alzheimer’s, its launch is underway, although Anderson thinks it “takes a back seat to tirzepatide.”

Anderson also considers the remainder of the company’s core business as being “generally in good shape.” In terms of valuation, LLY stock might seem pricey if you only consider its P/E multiple, but it appears more reasonable when you factor in its significantly higher growth compared to its peers (on a PE/G basis). “Is it too late to buy LLY?” asks Anderson. “Not in our opinion,” he confidently says.

Accordingly, Anderson has raised his price target on LLY from $909 to a Street-high of $1,117, suggesting the stock has another 36% of gains ahead of it. It hardly needs mentioning, but Anderson’s rating on LLY is a Buy. (To watch Anderson’s track record, click here)

Most of Anderson’s colleagues remain on board too. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy, with the ratings showing 18 Buys against 4 Holds. Going by the $952.16 average target, a year from now, shares will be changing hands for an 18% premium. (See LLY stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.