Eli Lilly Will Provide Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing to Indianapolis Healthcare Workers

With COVID-19 still spreading rapidly across the country, most states in the U.S. have taken drastic measures -- such as closing down public schools and places of businesses, and encouraging people to practice social distancing -- to try to "flatten the curve." However, many of those in the healthcare field are at the front lines of this pandemic, and they don't have the luxury to suspend their day-to-day activities. Also, because of their constant interactions with COVID-19 patients, many healthcare workers are at a much higher risk than the average person to contract the disease.

In that spirit, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently announced it would provide drive-through testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- the virus that causes COVID-19 -- to healthcare workers in Indianapolis, where it is based. This initiative will start on Monday, March 23, and will be available free of charge only to active healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.

Image source: Getty Images.

Eli Lilly has lent its resources to help fight COVID-19 in its home state before. On March 18, the pharma giant announced that it would partner with the Indiana State Department of Health, with backing from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to speed up the process to test for COVID-19 in Indiana. While we can no longer stop the spread of COVID-19, expanding access to tests for the potentially deadly disease is critical to slowing down its spread, which makes Eli Lilly's recent moves particularly noteworthy.

