ELI LILLY & Updates Holdings in Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

Fintel reports that ELI LILLY & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.76MM shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL). This represents 3.4% of the company.

In the last filing dated January 8, 2021 they reported owning 7.17% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Precision BioSciences is $6.46. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 456.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16.

The projected annual revenue for Precision BioSciences is $33MM, an increase of 56.70%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.94.

Fund Sentiment

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision BioSciences. This is a decrease of 106 owner(s) or 37.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DTIL is 0.0693%, a decrease of 3.0457%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.98% to 60,092K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,715,043 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,715,043 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,035,971 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,231,405 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534,226 shares, representing an increase of 63.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 113.59% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,674,820 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003,751 shares, representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Precision Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

