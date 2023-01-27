ELI LILLY & Updates Holdings in AC Immune (ACIU)

Fintel reports that ELI LILLY & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.62MM shares of AC Immune SA (ACIU). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported owning 5.00% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.33% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AC Immune is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 353.33% from its latest reported closing price of $2.40.

The projected annual revenue for AC Immune is $85MM, an increase of 2,050.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune SA. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACIU is 0.0291%, a decrease of 38.0840%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 14,623K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf Inc/il holds 7,428,379 shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1,059,462 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group S.A. holds 1,000,000 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 651,558 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541,764 shares, representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. holds 592,044 shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AC Immune SA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

