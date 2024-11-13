Eli Lilly Unusual Options Activity For November 13

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $593,840, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,313,332.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $1160.0 for Eli Lilly, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 693.14 with a total volume of 1,251.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $1160.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.75 $27.75 $27.75 $840.00 $233.1K 644 85 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $76.4 $73.8 $74.79 $780.00 $186.9K 3.3K 88 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $85.45 $83.45 $85.45 $910.00 $145.2K 583 78 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $85.25 $83.45 $85.2 $910.00 $127.8K 583 93 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $142.3 $138.6 $142.0 $800.00 $113.5K 369 69

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly Trading volume stands at 204,688, with LLY's price up by 1.12%, positioned at $828.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1088.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

