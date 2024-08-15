Eli Lilly Unusual Options Activity For August 15

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LLY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 options trades for Eli Lilly. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 53% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,000, and 38 calls, totaling $5,455,963.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $690.0 to $940.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 480.38 with a total volume of 1,812.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $690.0 to $940.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $236.95 $234.3 $237.0 $700.00 $2.3M 756 100 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $135.8 $134.05 $135.8 $800.00 $611.9K 1.3K 45 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $183.55 $176.1 $176.3 $900.00 $125.0K 498 91 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $181.75 $173.0 $174.05 $900.00 $123.3K 498 1 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $179.7 $173.05 $174.05 $900.00 $123.0K 498 31

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Current Position of Eli Lilly Currently trading with a volume of 610,194, the LLY's price is down by -0.69%, now at $924.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1017.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1125. An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1025. An analyst from Berenberg has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1050. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $885. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

