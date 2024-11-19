Eli Lilly Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 27 are puts, totaling $1,787,322, and 14 are calls, amounting to $807,770.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $950.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 358.06 with a total volume of 1,100.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $520.0 to $950.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $57.7 $52.75 $55.5 $650.00 $416.2K 153 77 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $44.15 $41.2 $43.0 $850.00 $129.0K 0 20 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $59.5 $57.1 $57.1 $720.00 $119.9K 211 23 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $233.5 $226.4 $229.83 $950.00 $114.9K 66 0 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $71.85 $70.2 $70.2 $750.00 $112.3K 200 19

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,880,416, the price of LLY is down by -0.65%, reaching $722.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1068.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $975. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $1000. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1250. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1015.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

