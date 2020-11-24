Eli Lilly to supply 26,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody drug to Canada

Adds details on the deal, background

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply 26,000 doses of its antibody drug to treat COVID-19 patients for $32.5 million.

The treatment, bamlanivimab, which was developed in partnership with Canadian biotech company AbCellera, will be supplied to Canada over a three-month period between December and February.

The drugmaker said additional doses will be supplied to Canada on a monthly basis according to the medical need of the country and the availability of supply.

Last week, Canada granted an interim authorization to bamlanivimab for treating COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions.

