Eli Lilly to supply 26,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody drug to Canada

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply its antibody drug, bamlanivimab, to treat COVID-19 patients.

The company said it would supply an initial quantity of 26,000 doses of bamlanivimab over a three-month period between December and February for $32.5 million.

