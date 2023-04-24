Eli Lilly to sell low blood sugar drug to Amphastar

Adds details and background

April 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will sell its low blood sugar drug Baqsimi to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH.O in a deal worth up to $1.08 billion, the two companies said on Monday.

Amphastar will pay $500 million at closing and another $125 million in cash after one year under the deal.

Eli Lilly is also eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $450 million based on sales of Baqsimi, the only nasally administered drug to treat severely low blood sugar in people with diabetes.

Worldwide sales for Baqsimi totaled $139.3 million in 2022, the companies said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shilpi Majumdar)

