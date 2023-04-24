Eli Lilly to sell low blood sugar drug to Amphastar

April 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will sell its low blood sugar drug Baqsimi to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH.O for over $500 million in cash, the two companies said on Monday.

Amphastar will pay $500 million at closing and another $125 million in cash after one year under the deal.

