Eli Lilly To Present Final Survival Results Of MONARCH 3 Trial Of Verzenio In Breast Cancer

December 05, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Monday announced the presentation of its final survival results of MONARCH 3 clinical trial that evaluated Verzenio at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

At eight years of follow-up, Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled study MONARCH 3 has not shown statistical significance for the overall survival outcome.

Verzenio was studied in combination with an aromatase inhibitor or AI compared to an AI alone as initial endocrine-based therapy for post-menopausal patients with hormone receptor-positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

In early breast cancer, an oral presentation will provide results from genomic and transcriptomic profiling analyses of archived primary tumor tissue.

