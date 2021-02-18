US Markets
LLY

Eli lilly to pay up to $960 mln for Rigel's autoimmune disease therapy

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Eli Lilly and Co will gain exclusive worldwide license to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc's autoimmune and inflammatory diseases treatment candidate for potentially up to $960 million, the companies said on Thursday.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will gain exclusive worldwide license to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc's RIGL.O autoimmune and inflammatory diseases treatment candidate for potentially up to $960 million, the companies said on Thursday.

Rigel will receive an upfront cash payment of $125 million, with the potential for an additional up to $835 million in milestone payments.

Rigel's lead therapy, R552, has completed early-stage trials and will begin mid-stage trials this year.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY RIGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters