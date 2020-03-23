Eli Lilly to Pause Enrollment in Most Drug Trials

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been doing its part in the battle against COVID-19. It teamed up with the Indiana State Department of Health to make more testing for the disease available to people in its home state, and plans to start offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 to active healthcare workers there. But in light of the threat the novel coronavirus poses, and the need for people to reduce human contact to slow its spread, the company is now making a significant change to its clinical trial activities.

While Eli Lilly will continue conducting clinical trials with patients who are already enrolled in them, it will no longer enroll new patients for its ongoing studies, and will also postpone the start of new ones.

Image Source: Getty Images.



Clinical trials typically involve close interactions between patients and researchers. Since COVID-19 spreads primarily person to person, such contacts between patients and physicians put everyone involved at risk of spreading the disease. In light of that, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued new guidance to drugmakers for conducting clinical trials.

Other companies have decided to halt some clinical trials because of the pandemic. For instance, clinical-stage biotech company Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) chose to pause its phase 3 PROTECT Study, which was investigating the efficacy of PRV-031 as a treatment for newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes. Other biotech companies could announce similar measures in the weeks to come.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.