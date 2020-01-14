Eli Lilly to launch half-priced versions of two more insulin treatments

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it planned to sell two versions of insulin at half their current list prices, eight months after it started selling a half-priced version of its popular Humalog injection.

Lilly now plans to launch new versions of Humalog Junior KwikPen and Humalog Mix75/25, which contains a mix of fast- and intermediate-acting insulin.

Both the new versions will have a list price of $265.20 for a package of five 'KwikPens' and will be available by mid-April, the company said.

The cost of insulin for treating type 1 diabetes in the United States nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016, and anecdotal stories have cropped up from patients describing the rationing of the medicine.

Lilly in May started selling a half-priced version of Humalog called Insulin Lispro, as it sought to quell growing criticism from lawmakers into the rising prices of the life-saving medicine.

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said earlier this month it would offer free insulin to U.S. patients in immediate need.

