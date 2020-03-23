US Markets

Eli Lilly to delay new studies due to coronavirus outbreak

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N said on Monday it would delay starting new studies and pause enrollment in most ongoing studies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it would continue trials where patients are already enrolled. The company added that it does not anticipate any change to its full-year forecast as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

