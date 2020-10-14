US Markets
Eli Lilly to continue other COVID-19 antibody drug trials after pausing one on safety concerns

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Eli Lilly & Co on Wednesday said that other trials of its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug will continue apace after it paused one ongoing trial of the drug, citing safety concerns.

The paused trial, which Lilly calls ACTIV-3, focused on hospitalized patients. Lilly said it differed from its other trials in some key respects, including the fact that the patients had more serious illness and were being treated with other drugs, including Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O remdesivir.

