Eli Lilly to buy skin disease specialist Dermira for $1.1 billion

Manas Mishra Reuters
Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it would buy Dermira Inc for about $1.1 billion in cash to get access to the drugmaker's skin disease drugs.

Lilly will pay $18.75 per share, or a 2.2% premium to Dermira's last closing price, the companies said in a joint statement.

