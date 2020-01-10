Eli Lilly to buy skin disease specialist Dermira for $1.1 billion

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Friday it would buy Dermira Inc DERM.O for about $1.1 billion in cash to get access to the drugmaker's skin disease drugs.

Lilly will pay $18.75 per share, or a 2.2% premium to Dermira's last closing price, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

