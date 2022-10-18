US Markets
Eli Lilly to buy genetic medicine developer Akouos for $487 million

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co will acquire genetic medicine developer Akouos Inc in a cash deal worth about $487 million.

Lilly will also pay Akouos' shareholders an additional amount of about $610 million contingent on certain events related to its trials.

