Eli Lilly to buy gene therapy developer Prevail in deal valued at $1.04 bln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O in a deal valued at $1.04 billion, to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy.

Lilly said it would acquire Prevail for $22.50 per share, which represents a premium of 80% to Monday's closing price. The deal also includes a "contingent value right" worth $4 per share in cash, contingent upon certain milestones being achieved.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.