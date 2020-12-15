US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly to buy gene therapy developer Prevail in $1.04 bln deal

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc in a deal valued at $1.04 billion to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy.

Adds details of deal, pipeline

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O in a deal valued at $1.04 billion to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy.

Lilly said it would acquire Prevail for $22.50 per share, which represents a premium of 80% to Monday's closing price.

Shares of Prevail, which develops gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease and dementia, soared 91.9% in premarket trading.

The deal also includes a "contingent value right" worth $4 per share in cash, payable upon the first regulatory approval of a product from Prevail's pipeline.

Several of Prevail's therapies have been granted "fast track" and "orphan drug" tags by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission.

Lilly also said it expects 2021 sales to be between $26.5 billion and $28 billion, which includes revenue of about $1 billion to $2 billion from its COVID-19 treatments.

Analysts had expected sales of $26.47 billion in 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY PRVL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular