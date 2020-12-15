Eli Lilly to buy gene therapy developer Prevail in $1.04 bln deal

Adds details of deal, pipeline

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O in a deal valued at $1.04 billion to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy.

Lilly said it would acquire Prevail for $22.50 per share, which represents a premium of 80% to Monday's closing price.

Shares of Prevail, which develops gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease and dementia, soared 91.9% in premarket trading.

The deal also includes a "contingent value right" worth $4 per share in cash, payable upon the first regulatory approval of a product from Prevail's pipeline.

Several of Prevail's therapies have been granted "fast track" and "orphan drug" tags by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission.

Lilly also said it expects 2021 sales to be between $26.5 billion and $28 billion, which includes revenue of about $1 billion to $2 billion from its COVID-19 treatments.

Analysts had expected sales of $26.47 billion in 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

