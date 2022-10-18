US Markets
Eli Lilly to buy gene therapy company Akouos for $487 mln

Leroy Leo
Eli Lilly and Co will acquire genetic medicine developer Akouos Inc for about $487 million in cash as the drugmaker aims to bolster its arsenal of gene therapies that target a range of disabilities.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will acquire genetic medicine developer Akouos Inc AKUS.Ofor about $487 million in cash as the drugmaker aims to bolster its arsenal of gene therapies that target a range of disabilities.

Shares of Akouos, which is developing gene therapies for sensorineural hearing loss, soared 84% to trade 40 cents above Lilly's offer price of $12.50 before the opening bell.

The deal also includes a payment of $3 per share contingent on certain events related to drug trials and has the potential to increase the transaction size to $610 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

Eli Lilly has been striving to build its pipeline of gene therapies, following the acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics Inc for $1 billion last year.

It announced a $700 million investment in a new research hub in Boston, Massachusetts earlier this year that focuses on developing gene therapies.

